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Warehouses for sale in Lida District, Belarus

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сommercial properties
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1 property total found
Warehouse 50 m² in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 50 m²
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of warehouses - an object for business or investment! Address: Grodno region, Lida dist…
$147,549
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