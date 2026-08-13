Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Liatcanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Liatcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Liatcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liatcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale a modern house with quality repairs, with all communications for year-round living.…
$82,463
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Liatcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go