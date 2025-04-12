Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Latcanski selski Savet, Belarus

3 bedroom house in Latcanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Latcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy two-story house, located just 11 km from Vitebsk, next to the Verasy tourist center, …
$61,128
House in Malya Letcy, Belarus
House
Malya Letcy, Belarus
Area 266 m²
For sale a residential complex built in 2021, multifunctional, with all amenities. Heating: …
$340,000
Properties features in Latcanski selski Savet, Belarus

