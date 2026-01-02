Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Horkauskaja Slabada, Belarus
House
Horkauskaja Slabada, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A residential building is for sale in the village of Gorkovskaya Sloboda, 15 minutes drive f…
$5,900
Properties features in Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
