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Apartments with garage for sale in Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 room apartment in Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/2
Location:Chervensky district, Khutor. 60 km from Moscow Ring Road (50 minutes by taxi to Mog…
$12,400
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