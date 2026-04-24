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Apartments for sale in Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Apartment in Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Location: Chervensky district, Khutor. 60 km from Moscow Ring Road (50 minutes by taxi to Mo…
$12,500
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