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Warehouses for sale in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Warehouse 1 387 m² in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 387 m²
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 387 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of production and warehouse premises in a convenient locationAddress: D. Kuta (near the…
$155,000
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