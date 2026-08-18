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Сommercial property in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Commercial property 100 m² in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 100 m²
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
For sale a land plot of 1.6 hectares (160 acres) in Guya (Stalin Line), Minsk district, Molo…
$80,000
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