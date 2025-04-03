Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House in Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Cozy cottage 2 km from Nesvizh ❤️A neat, cozy cottage with a well-groomed plot in a pictures…
$14,950
House in Leonovichi, Belarus
House
Leonovichi, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a good residential house with all amenities in the village of Leonovichi of Nesvizh…
$30,000
House in Lań, Belarus
House
Lań, Belarus
Area 106 m²
The house is for sale. Lane of Nesvizh district. There is a pleasant combination of rural at…
$14,000
House in Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
House for sale 5 km from Nesvizh! ❤️Cozy and spacious house just 5 km from Nesvizh! Address:…
$14,990
