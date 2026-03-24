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Houses for sale in Kuraniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Kuraniec, Belarus
House
Kuraniec, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Log house 52 m2, 25 acres, new oven, well ❤️Single-level log house (52.1 m2) with two living…
$9,500
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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