  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kryvasielski sielski Saviet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Cottage

Monthly rent of cottages in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Rabun, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Rabun, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious and modern residential house is rented in the village of Rabun on the banks of th…
$1,000
per month
