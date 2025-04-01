Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kryvasielski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
$72,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes