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Houses with garage for sale in Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Krupski, Belarus
House
Krupski, Belarus
Area 64 m²
Cozy house on the railway line near Krupki, near the forest and lake. Log house, slate roof.…
$12,515
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Properties features in Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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