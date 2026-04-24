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Warehouses for sale in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 1 821 m² in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 821 m²
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 821 m²
A good location for your business! D. Red, Molodechnensky district, 42 km from MKAD. Depart…
$340,000
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Warehouse 773 m² in Krasnaje, Belarus
Warehouse 773 m²
Krasnaje, Belarus
Area 773 m²
Buy a stock of raw materials and a stock - Angara in the Red, Molodechnen direction, 42 km f…
$39,000
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