Apartments for sale in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room apartment in Kryvichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryvichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
$37,100
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Krasnadvorcy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Krasnadvorcy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/3
$31,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Kryvichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryvichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
$25,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
