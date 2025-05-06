Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kopys, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Kopys, Belarus
House
Kopys, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale a cozy house at the address G.P. 30 years old BSSR street. House built in 1948 (rec…
$40,000
House in Kopys, Belarus
House
Kopys, Belarus
Area 43 m²
House for sale in GP. Dig down the street. Trostinsky, a picturesque well-groomed place, a h…
$25,000
