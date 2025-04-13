Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kanuhouski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Kanuhouski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Kanuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kanuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Cozy residential house for sale in Lapenevtsy Berestovitsky district The house is located in…
$16,900
3 room house in Kanuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Kanuhouski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy residential house in the village of Lapenevtsy, Berestovitsky district, is for sale T…
$16,900
Properties features in Kanuhouski selski Savet, Belarus

