Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Klejnikauski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 1 594 m² in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 594 m²
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 594 m²
Floor 1/1
Production - warehouse base with administrative - economic building in property in. Terebun …
$210,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go