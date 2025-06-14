Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Chocimsk, Belarus

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Chocimsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chocimsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/5
Contract number with the agency 124/1 from 2025-06-12
$27,000
