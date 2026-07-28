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Residential properties with garage for sale in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
houses
6
6 properties total found
House in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
On sale residential house D. Popkovichi, Lugovoi str., 5 (Novogrudok district). The total ar…
$87,000
Leave a request
House in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
For sale a residential house in Novogrudok, Sovetskaya str., 54, a place where birds sing in…
$26,700
Leave a request
House in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
On sale residential house D. Popkovichi, Lugovoi str., 5 (Novogrudok district). The total ar…
$87,000
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
For sale a residential house in Novogrudok, Sovetskaya str., 54, a place where birds sing in…
$26,700
Leave a request
in Niouda, Belarus
Niouda, Belarus
Area 58 m²
For sale part of a residential building in the village of Nevda, 57 (Novogrudok district) wi…
$26,037
Leave a request
in Niouda, Belarus
Niouda, Belarus
Area 58 m²
For sale part of a residential building in the village of Nevda, 57 (Novogrudok district) wi…
$26,037
Leave a request
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Properties features in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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