  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Karelichy
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Karelichy, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Karelichy, Belarus
House
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Capital for sale   one-story house (walls - timber, lined with a wagon) in the village of Ko…
$28,000
House in Karelichy, Belarus
House
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A residential brick house on the street is sold. October, GP. Korelichi. The total area is 5…
$14,000
House in Karelichy, Belarus
House
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 61 m²
A residential building on the street is sold. Fomenko, GP. Korelichi. The total area is 61.4…
$12,000
