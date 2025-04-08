Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Karelichy
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Karelichy, Belarus

сommercial property
3
1 property total found
Shop 150 m² in Karelichy, Belarus
Shop 150 m²
Karelichy, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of the building of the village of Korelichy St. Soviet House 4Navodeniya - shop buildin…
$65,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes