Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Karelichy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Karelichy, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Karelichy, Belarus
Apartment
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Total area of 56.3 m2, residential 31.7 m2, kitchen - 9.1 m2. The house is wooden, has three…
$11,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Karelichy, Belarus
Apartment
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Total area of 56.3 m2, residential 31.7 m2, kitchen - 9.1 m2. The house is wooden, has three…
$11,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go