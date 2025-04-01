Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kapyĺ
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Kapyĺ, Belarus

сommercial property
4
2 properties total found
Shop 47 m² in Kapyĺ, Belarus
Shop 47 m²
Kapyĺ, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
A consumer services premises in the center of Kopyl is for sale. The premises with a total a…
$47,000
Leave a request
Shop 47 m² in Kapyĺ, Belarus
Shop 47 m²
Kapyĺ, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
A consumer services premises in the center of Kopyl is for sale. The premises with a total a…
$47,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes