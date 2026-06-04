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Pool Houses for sale in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 395 m²
The estate is for sale in a picturesque place. Located in the center of a residential villag…
$414,641
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Properties features in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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