Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kapacevicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Kapacevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kapacevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapacevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Reliable log house surrounded by forest! ❤️Spacious log house with convenient location and t…
$11,473
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kapacevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go