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Houses for sale in Kapacevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Kapacevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapacevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Reliable log house surrounded by forest! ❤️Spacious log house with convenient location and t…
$11,473
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Properties features in Kapacevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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