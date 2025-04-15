Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kamenski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Kamenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
We present to your attention a good, strong brick house in the village of Dvor Babcha, Centr…
$13,900
Leave a request
House in Kamenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
House for sale in Bor with access to the picturesque lake Nekoloch. First coastline! Lepelsk…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Kamenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Site on the first coastline near a picturesque lakeA house for sale (under demolition) in th…
$10,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kamena, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamena, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment in a 2-storey block house with different entrances, in ag. Kameno. The ho…
$13,000
Leave a request
Properties features in Kamenski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
