Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kalodziscanski selski Savet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Manufacture

Monthly rent of industrial premises in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 376 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 376 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 1/1
Three separate premises on a fenced area (0.31 ha) in the village of Kolodishchi are for ren…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go