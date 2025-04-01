Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kalinkavichy District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kalinkavichy District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Kalinkavichy, Belarus
House
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Area 76 m²
$19,000
Leave a request
House in Kalinkavichy, Belarus
House
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Area 76 m²
For sale log one-storey house with a total area of 75.9 m2, located at the address: Kalinkov…
$19,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kalinkavichy District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes