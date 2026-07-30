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Pool Cottages for sale in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 316 m²
For sale a new exclusive modern cottage premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious clos…
$538,829
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