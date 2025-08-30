Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Room in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Room
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, exclusive new unique estate cottage in a premium pine forest, 100% ready with furn…
$220,000
Apartment in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Half a house in Kazekovo on a plot of land of 15.8 acres in private ownership is sold. The m…
$25,000
