Houses for sale in Arominski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Aromina, Belarus
House
Aromina, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Spacious residential house for sale in ag. Yeremino, Jubilee Street, with a total area of 78…
$41,700
House in Aromina, Belarus
House
Aromina, Belarus
Area 29 m²
For sale part of the house in a good neat living condition in the Gomel district in Ag. Jere…
$18,200
Properties features in Arominski selski Savet, Belarus

