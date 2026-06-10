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Сommercial property in Jalizauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Commercial property 9 999 m² in Jalizauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 9 999 m²
Jalizauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 9 999 m²
Number of floors 4
Sale of productionAddress: Mogilev region, Osipovichi district, RP Elizovo, Kalinin str. 6Ar…
$977,000
VAT
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