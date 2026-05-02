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Apartments for sale in Jahlievicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 room apartment in Liubiscycy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Liubiscycy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
Your attention is a neat and cozy 2-room apartment in the center of ag. Lovers of the Ivatse…
$11,500
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