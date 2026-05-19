Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Izski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Izski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Zascienki, Belarus
House
Zascienki, Belarus
Area 76 m²
A solid, well-kept, log house is for sale in the Vileika district, Zastenki village, located…
$14,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Izski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go