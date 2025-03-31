Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Iwye
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Iwye, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Iwye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Iwye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale three-bedroom apartment on the floor of a 5-storey building in the center of the ci…
$25,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes