Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ivatsevichy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ivatsevichy, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Ivatsevichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ivatsevichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/5
On sale 1-room apartment in a brick house of a small family type. The apartment is located o…
$16,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go