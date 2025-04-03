Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ikanskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ikanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Hancevichi, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hancevichi, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious and bright 3-room apartment ❤️We present you a unique opportunity to buy this apart…
$7,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ikanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes