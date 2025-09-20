Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental flats and apartments in Horki, Belarus

3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Horki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Horki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/9
$24
per night
3 room apartment in Horki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Horki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/9
$27
per night
3 room apartment in Horki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Horki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/9
$27
per night
