Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Horki
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Horki, Belarus

;
1 property total found
Commercial property 500 m² in Horki, Belarus
Commercial property 500 m²
Horki, Belarus
Area 500 m²
Floor 1
Sale of object: Warehouse area - 1550 m2 Office area - 500 m2 Purpose: “building for trade a…
$582,000
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go