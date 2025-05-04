Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homyel
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Homyel, Belarus

сommercial property
14
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 2 016 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Office 2 016 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Area 2 016 m²
Floor 1/1
The office building is sold in Gomel on the street. Ya. Kolasa, 6a Square 2015.5 m2. A four …
$395,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go