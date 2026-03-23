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Apartments for sale in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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3 room apartment in Viezy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Viezy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious apartment with a plot and garage in Vezha ❤️ Apartment 69 m2 on the 1st floor of a …
$24,500
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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