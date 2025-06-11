Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Harocycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Babrovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babrovichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale two-bedroom apartment with a wonderful view of the forest in the town of Bobrovici …
$15,000
