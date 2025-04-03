Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Golovchinskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Golovchinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Golovchinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Golovchinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
For sale a good house in an ecologically clean area. The direction of the Minsk highway is 2…
$6,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Golovchinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes