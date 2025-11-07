Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Fanipal
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Fanipal, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/5
A 3-room apartment for rent at the address Fanipol, st., Komsomolskaya 22-2, 14 km from the …
$500
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go