  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus

1 property total found
Manufacture 350 m² in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Manufacture 350 m²
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Joiner workshop with an area of 350 m2. The brick building was built in 1982, reconstructed …
$170,000
