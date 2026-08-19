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Сommercial property in Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 349 m² in Dzivin, Belarus
Commercial property 349 m²
Dzivin, Belarus
Area 349 m²
Floor 1/1
Recreation center in the property on Lake Luban near Ag. Divin of Kobrin district of Brest r…
$191,148
VAT
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Manufacture 293 m² in Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 293 m²
Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 293 m²
Production and warehouse building (purpose - a building of specialized communal services) in…
$9,321
VAT
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