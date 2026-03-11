Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dziarzynski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

сommercial properties
4
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Warehouse 485 m² in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 485 m²
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 485 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of warehouse, production DzerzhinskAddress: Dzerzhinsk, Fominykh Street, 56G-2Area: 484…
$240,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 224 m² in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 224 m²
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 224 m²
Floor 1
Sale of warm warehouse, production DzerzhinskAddress: Dzerzhinsk, Fominykh St., 56/2-1Area: …
$120,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 261 m² in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 261 m²
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 261 m²
Floor 1
Sale of warehouse, production DzerzhinskAddress: Dzerzhinsk, Fominykh Street, 56G-2Area: 260…
$120,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go