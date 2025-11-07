Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dziarecynski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Dziarecynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kryvichy, Belarus
House
Kryvichy, Belarus
Area 82 m²
$18,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dziarecynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go